Khan Iqbal Hossain made Rupali Bank DMD

Khan Iqbal Hossain has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at Rupali Bank Limited.

Prior to the promotion, he served the bank as General Manager, said a press release.

Financial Institution Division of Finance Ministry has issued a circular letter on this regard.

Khan Iqbal Hossain joined Rupali Bank Limited as a senior officer through BRC in 1998.

He completed his BSS and MSS from University of Dhaka. He participated in different training programmes in Japan, England, Turkey, and India.