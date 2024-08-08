Banks' chief anti-money laundering officers called to BFIU meeting today

Banking

Tonmoy Modak
08 August, 2024, 02:15 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 02:19 am

Related News

Banks' chief anti-money laundering officers called to BFIU meeting today

Senior officials at several banks said they had no idea why the BFIU called them. However, they believe that in the changing situation of the country, instructions may be given to prevent money laundering

Tonmoy Modak
08 August, 2024, 02:15 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 02:19 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has called the chief anti-money laundering compliance officers of the country's state-owned and private banks to a meeting scheduled for today.

Chowdhury Moinul Islam, general secretary of the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Banks in Bangladesh and deputy managing director of BRAC Bank, confirmed the scheduled meeting at the BFIU to The Business Standard.

Senior officials at several banks said they had no idea why the BFIU called them. However, they believe that in the changing situation of the country, instructions may be given to prevent money laundering.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A senior official at the BFIU told TBS, "We will have a meeting with the chief anti-money laundering compliance officers of different banks in two phases on Thursday morning and afternoon.

"In case of any kind of suspicious transaction in the current situation of the country, we will immediately give verbal instructions to banks to file suspicious transaction reports (STR) and suspicious activity reports (SAR)."

"Apart from this," he said, "there may be various instructions to prevent money laundering. According to STR or SAR, if deemed necessary, the bank account may be frozen.'"

Head of BFIU Md Masud Biswas, four deputy governors, and one adviser of the Bangladesh Bank resigned yesterday morning in the face of pressure from central bank officials and employees on allegations of arbitrariness, irregularities, and corruption.

Additionally, a press release from the agitators claimed that Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder left the country in the dead of night.

Usually, BFIU gives such instructions to banks through circulars. However, the circular could not be issued due to the absence of the BFIU head.

Another senior BFIU official said, "We have information that many corrupt government officials and politicians are attempting to withdraw illegally earned money from their accounts.

"We generally cannot freeze a bank account without the advice of authorities or law enforcement. However, we will instruct banks to prevent this as much as possible."

Another senior official from the central bank told TBS, "Even if we wanted to, we were unable to take significant actions despite the wrongdoings of many businessmen and influential people who were favoured by the previous government.

"With the formation of the new interim government, it is expected that they will seek extensive information from us regarding money laundering. We are preparing accordingly."

Bangladesh / Top News

bank / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / Anti-Money Laundering Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The suicidal 'I-ness' attitude in politics analysis

The suicidal 'I-ness' attitude in politics analysis

52m | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

13h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

15h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

13h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

13h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

14h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

14h | Videos