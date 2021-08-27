ICSB gets new chief executive officer

Brigadier General Md Zahirul Islam (Retd) has joined the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) as the secretary and chief executive officer (CEO).

Prior to this new post, he was the director of the Army Institute of Business Administration (AIBA) affiliated to Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), said a media statement issued on Thursday.

Brigadier General Zahirul Islam ended his military career as Defence Attaché in a diplomatic assignment in Turkey and Italy with the responsibilities to explore and enhance bilateral defense cooperation in the fields of education, technology, finance, health and logistics.

In his long career, he served as a director (administration and management) at the prime minister's secretariat (armed forces division), commandant of Artillery Center and School, and commander of Artillery Brigade in Bogra Cantonment.

He also served in the UN peacekeeping missions in Iraq and Kuwait as military observer.

