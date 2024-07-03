ICSB, Chittagong Independent University sign MoU on strategic partnership

Bangladesh

ICSB, Chittagong Independent University sign MoU on strategic partnership

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) and Chittagong Independent University (CIU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic partnership and mutual cooperation. 

The MoU is expected to help in enhancing academic and professional achievement, sharing knowledge and updates, conducting research activities, improving curriculum, organising events and training programmes.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday (3 July) in a ceremony organised at the Chittagong Independent University campus. 

A career session titled "Chartered Secretary: An Emerging and Rewarding Profession" was also held on the occasion.

On behalf of ICSB, senior vice president of the organisation M Nurul Alam FCS and on behalf of CIU, the Dean of CIU Business School Professor Dr Syed Manzur Quader signed the MoU.

The chief guest in the career session program was CIU Vice Chancellor (Acting) Professor Dr Mir Mohammad Nurul Absar.

ICSB Education Committee Chairman Abul Fazal Mohammed Rubaiyat FCS was present as session speaker on the occasion. He shed light on CS career prospects and courses.

