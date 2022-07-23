IBBL holds Shari’ah webinar

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has organised a webinar on "Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations".

Prof Md Nazmul Hassan, Chairman of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest on Saturday (23 July), said a press release.

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, Prof Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director and Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee addressed as special guest.

Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, deputy managing director gave the welcome speech while Md Shamsuddoha, executive vice president discussed on the topic. Executives and officials of head office attended the webinar