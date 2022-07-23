IBBL holds Shari’ah webinar

Corporates

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 06:52 pm

Related News

IBBL holds Shari’ah webinar

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 06:52 pm
IBBL holds Shari’ah webinar

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has organised a webinar on "Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations".

Prof Md Nazmul Hassan, Chairman of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest on Saturday (23 July), said a press release. 

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, Prof Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director and Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee addressed as special guest. 

Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, deputy managing director gave the welcome speech while Md Shamsuddoha, executive vice president discussed on the topic. Executives and officials of head office attended the webinar

IBBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

2h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

1h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

1h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group