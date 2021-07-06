IBBL holds agent banking conference and workshop

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has organised 'Business Development Conference-2021 and workshop on Anti-Money Laundering & Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML & CFT) issues' of its Agent Banking Outlets under Dhaka Central, Dhaka East and Bogura Zone virtually on Tuesday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, the Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, said an IBBL press release on Tuesday.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank; Senior Executive Vice Presidents Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Md. Mahboob Alam, Mahmudur Rahman and Mohammad Ullah; Executive Vice Presidents ASM Rezaul Karim, Md Abdus Sobhan and Md. Shamsuddoha; Head of Zones, In-charge and officials of Agent Banking Outlets under Dhaka Central, Dhaka East and Bogura Zone were present during the virtual conference.

At the same time, IBBL also organised 7 other conferences and workshops on AML & CFT virtually with the participation of the head of 16 Zones and 310 Branches and in charge of 2300 agent banking outlets of the bank.