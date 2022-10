IBBL 3 zones and corporate branches hold business conference

Dhaka Central, East and Chattogram North zone along with corporate branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised quarterly Business Development Conference on 23 October 23 on virtual platform.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

Additional managing directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md Omar Faruk Khan and JQM Habibullah, FCS; deputy managing directors Md Altaf Hossain, Md Nayer Azam, Md Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Engr A F M Kamaluddin and Mohammed Shabbir; senior executive vice presidents Mohammod Ullah, Mahmudur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman, Md Maksudur Rahman, GM Mohd Gias Uddin Quader, ASM Rezaul Karim, Md Rafiqul Islam & Miftah Uddin; executive vice presidents Md Mahbub-a-Alam, Md Aminur Rahman, Mohammed Kutub Uddin, ATM Shahidul Haque, Bashir Ahamed, Md. Gakir Hossain, Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Mohammad Nurul Hossain & Abdul Naser; senior vice presidents Md Abu Sufian, Khaled Mahmud Raihan and Mohammad Ehsanul Islam attended the programme.

Branch incumbent, investment in-charge and sub-branch in-charge of the branches under the zones attended the conference.