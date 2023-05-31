'Huawei Cloud SAP 2023 Summit' showcases potential of cloud computing

Corporates

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:33 pm

Related News

'Huawei Cloud SAP 2023 Summit' showcases potential of cloud computing

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:33 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Huawei South Asia Cloud Business, along with Fusion Infotech, organised the Cloud SAP 2023 summit at Huawei Bangladesh Academy, Dhaka recently, intending to demonstrate the transformative capabilities of cloud technology and how businesses in Bangladesh can harness the power of cloud services.

This exclusive summit involved over 100 business leaders, industry experts, decision-makers, cloud professionals, and customers representatives, reads a press release.

The participants witnessed the power and innovation of cloud services and realised Huawei's commitment to strengthening its partner ecosystem and increasing their capabilities and accelerate digital transformation journey in a more comprehensive manner.

This event served as an opportunity for the participants to exchange ideas and explore the limitless potential of cloud technology in a local context while gaining knowledge of the offerings of Huawei Cloud, learning how these solutions can enhance efficiency and help them overcome challenges within their respective industries.

The programme, moderated by Md Shajahan Ahmed, BDM, Cloud Department of Huawei South Asia, was divided into three parts – a plenary session, a Cloud discussion session, and reward and recognition session.

Alex Li, VP, Cloud Department of Huawei South Asia, and Jishan Ahmed, managing director, Fusion Infotech Ltd, delivered their keynote speeches in the plenary session, highlighting the transformation of technology, the present scenario, and requirements to sustain business growth adopting cloud computing.

Rajib Imran, SAP Delivery Head, Fusion illustrated a technical demonstration of SAP on Huawei Cloud and explained how this cloud service will enable SAP user customers to strengthen their capabilities to ensure maximum optimisation.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

During his keynote speech, Alex Li, VP, Cloud Department of Huawei South Asia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, said, "Huawei Cloud is leading the way to unlock the future of cloud technology and enable enterprises around the world, including Bangladesh. Cloud technology has revolutionised the way enterprises do business. We consider it our responsibility to inspire and help businesses go cloud and embrace the future to ensure a more robust data security system and maximum ROI."

Jishan Ahmed, managing director, Fusion Infotech Ltd, in his speech, highlighted the digital transformation trend in Bangladesh and called on all the ecosystem players to work together on the appropriate policies to make this industry more dynamic.

He stated, "Bangladesh is going through a strong wave of digital transformation, Fusion Infotech is playing strong role here and we all have to keep going. Undoubtedly, the cloud is the future; and fortunately, the future is now more accessible than ever with Huawei."

Rajib Imran, SAP delivery head, Fusion InfoTech said "SAP and Huawei share a strong and growing partnership, focusing on building high-performance and result-oriented solutions that will result in unprecedented growth for the companies across the industries. Both organisations share the same objective – creating an environment that will provide an end-to-end solutions model based on innovation and specific industry needs. I am delighted to be here today to share my insights on the innovations in cloud services Huawei is bringing to enhance customers' capacities in terms of efficient operations and business functions."

During the event, representatives of HWC SAP Customers – IFAD and Western Engineering – shared their experiences of using Huawei Cloud with audiences, followed by a Q&A session, adds the release.

After the session, a recognition programme was held where Alex Li, recognised the partners of Huawei Cloud Bangladesh.

It is mentionable that SAP is one of the world's leading software producers for managing business processes that develop solutions to facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organisations.

On the other hand, in recent years, Huawei Cloud has been playing a pioneering role and making positive headway in cloud innovation and technology worldwide, with an increasing number of partners.

Huawei Cloud aims to build a cloud foundation for a fully connected and intelligent world.

Huawei / Cloud computing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

4h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

15h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

6h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

7h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria