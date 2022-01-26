Grameenphone sees 8% profit drop in 2021

The country's largest mobile operator Grameenphone has seen a decline in profit by 8% to Tk3,414 crore in 2021.

The company has also declared a 125% cash dividend during the year. Earlier, it had paid a 125% interim cash dividend. The total dividend stood at 250% last year.

The dividend payout was recommended at the company's board of directors meeting on Wednesday (26 January) evening.

The company will conduct the annual general meeting on 26 April to approve the dividend and relevant issues. The record date for the dividend is set on 22 February.

According to the price sensitive information released by the company, it reported Tk25.28 earnings per share (EPS) in the corresponding year, which was Tk27.54 a year ago.

Besides, the net asset value (NAV) per share amounted to Tk36.94 and net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk42.82 at the end of 2021.