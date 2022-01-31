GP teams up with AB Bank to offer free Internet data

AB Bank and Grameenphone Limited have signed an agreement under which the bank will give away free internet data to the selected customers of the bank.

GP will also support the bank in its digital services, reads a press release issued by AB Bank.

AB Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Mahmudul Alam and Grameenphone Limited Head of Emerging Business Masood Parvez signed the agreement in the presence of Kazi Mahboob Hassan, chief business officer of the bank.

The event was also attended by senior executives of both organizations.