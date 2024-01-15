General Pharmaceuticals completes 10 Lean Six Sigma projects in collaboration with STC, saves Tk 30m

In a groundbreaking achievement, General Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in collaboration with Strategic Transformation Consultants (STC), has successfully completed 10 Lean Six Sigma projects, resulting in significant cost savings of Tk30 million.

The company's commitment to process improvement has not only exceeded financial expectations but also showcased a dedication to excellence in operational efficiency.

Managing director commends team for exceeding learning objectives

Mr. Rafidul Haq, the Managing Director of General Pharmaceuticals, expressed his satisfaction, stating that the completion of the 10 Lean Six Sigma projects has exceeded the company's expectation of learning objectives. The successful implementation is a testament to the team's dedication and capability. The Managing Director affirmed the company's commitment to undertaking more diverse projects in the future to continue driving operational excellence.

HR director hails achievement as best HR initiative of 2023

Director HR, Dr. Rezaul Ahsan, lauded the Lean Six Sigma consultancy and training in collaboration with STC as the 'best HR initiative of the year'. He applauded STC's dedication and commitment in delivering a return on investment for any consulting and learning initiative. Emphasizing the positive influence on employee development, skill enhancement, and overall organizational growth, he underscored that the success of the initiative mirrors General Pharmaceuticals' steadfast commitment to cultivating a culture of continuous improvement and employee empowerment.

Shamima Begum, lead Consultant of STC, mentors 10 projects over 6 months

Shamima Begum, the Lead Consultant of STC, played a pivotal role in the success of the Lean Six Sigma projects. Over the span of six months, Ms. Shamima mentored the teams from General Pharmaceuticals, providing guidance, expertise, and ensuring adherence to Lean Six Sigma principles. Her contribution highlights the importance of skilled leadership in achieving operational excellence.

General Pharmaceuticals sets the bar high for Lean Six Sigma excellence

General Pharmaceuticals has set a new standard for Lean Six Sigma excellence in the pharmaceutical sector, demonstrating not only cost-effectiveness but also a commitment to continuous improvement. Mr. Rafidul Haq, the Managing Director, announced the continuation of Six Sigma initiatives and further revealed plans to introduce Kaizen and Total Quality Management (TQM) in collaboration with Strategic Transformation Consultants (STC).