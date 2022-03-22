foodpanda hosts bKash fest campaign

foodpanda and bKash have launched a campaign called bKash Fest for foodpanda customers with bKash accounts for the month of March.

As part of the campaign, foodpanda customers can enjoy attractive discounts on selected restaurants on the platform when they pay through bKash, said a press release issued in this regard.

In addition to discounts already running, top 100 customers will win cashback of BDT 1000 throughout the campaign duration.

To be eligible for cashback, customers must place a minimum order of BDT 500 from participating restaurants in "bKash fest" carousel on the foodpanda app. While placing an order, bKash users can avail attractive discounts offered by foodpanda, using existing vouchers, and upon paying through bKash.

Customers with the highest payment amount and payment count will be considered the top users. Among them, the top 100 users with the highest number of transactions will receive cashback on their bKash accounts within seven working days after the winner announcement.