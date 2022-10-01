EON Group celebrates 22 years of founding 

Agro-based institution EON Group of Industries celebrated its 22nd founding anniversary at Tejgaon EON Convention Center on Thursday.

Momin Ud Dowla, chairman and managing director (MD) of EON group, participated the event as the chief guest along with more than three thousand officers and workers of the institution.

"We are the only institution focusing on the issue of food safety and security. This initiative known as 'farm to dining' is taking steps to deliver healthy food to consumers" he said during his speech.

Vice Chairman ABA Mesbah Ud Dowlah (Retd), Group Executive Director ABA Shahid Ud Dowlah, more than three hundred officials of various departments of the group, journalists from different media and through the virtual platform officials and employees were present at the event.

During the event a few departments of the EON group were honored for their success in the past few years.

