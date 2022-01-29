Eon Group signs MOU agreement with United Promotions Inc

Corporates

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 03:06 pm

Related News

Eon Group signs MOU agreement with United Promotions Inc

Through this MOU agreement with United Promotions Inc., Eon Group will be able to cross the country's borders and be marketed their world-renowned disinfectant Timsen in India, Myanmar, Vietnam, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 03:06 pm
Through this agreement, UPI and Eon Group will work together and committed to ensuring bio security in the development of the livestock, poultry, and fisheries sectors around the world. Photo: Courtesy
Through this agreement, UPI and Eon Group will work together and committed to ensuring bio security in the development of the livestock, poultry, and fisheries sectors around the world. Photo: Courtesy

Eon Group of Industries, one of the leading agro-based companies in the country, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with United Promotions Inc. (UPI), a world-renowned American manufacturer of Timsen.

According to a press release, Momin Ud Dowlah, Honorary Chairman and Managing Director of Eon Group of Industries, and Farnando Figuredo, President, United Promotions Inc. (UPI) have signed this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)  at Atlanta, Georgia, USA recently.

Through this MOU agreement with United Promotions Inc., Eon Group will be able to cross the country's borders and be marketed their world-renowned disinfectant Timsen in India, Myanmar, Vietnam, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

As a result, marginal farmers in those countries will benefit from the use of the most efficient and environmentally friendly Timsen at a very affordable price. Through this agreement, United Promotions Inc. (UPI) and Eon Group will work together and committed to ensuring biosecurity in the development of the livestock, poultry, and fisheries sectors around the world. 

Eon Group has been marketing the world-renowned disinfectant Timsen made by United Promotions Inc.(UPI) of America has been working to ensure bio security in the livestock, poultry and fisheries sectors in the country for last 20 years. Timsen has already gained popularity as a trusted disinfectant among marginal farmers in the country.

EON Group / United Promotions Inc / Memorandum of Understanding / Timsen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

1h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

1h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

4h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

3d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building