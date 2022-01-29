Eon Group signs MOU agreement with United Promotions Inc

Through this agreement, UPI and Eon Group will work together and committed to ensuring bio security in the development of the livestock, poultry, and fisheries sectors around the world. Photo: Courtesy

Eon Group of Industries, one of the leading agro-based companies in the country, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with United Promotions Inc. (UPI), a world-renowned American manufacturer of Timsen.

According to a press release, Momin Ud Dowlah, Honorary Chairman and Managing Director of Eon Group of Industries, and Farnando Figuredo, President, United Promotions Inc. (UPI) have signed this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Atlanta, Georgia, USA recently.

Through this MOU agreement with United Promotions Inc., Eon Group will be able to cross the country's borders and be marketed their world-renowned disinfectant Timsen in India, Myanmar, Vietnam, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

As a result, marginal farmers in those countries will benefit from the use of the most efficient and environmentally friendly Timsen at a very affordable price. Through this agreement, United Promotions Inc. (UPI) and Eon Group will work together and committed to ensuring biosecurity in the development of the livestock, poultry, and fisheries sectors around the world.

Eon Group has been marketing the world-renowned disinfectant Timsen made by United Promotions Inc.(UPI) of America has been working to ensure bio security in the livestock, poultry and fisheries sectors in the country for last 20 years. Timsen has already gained popularity as a trusted disinfectant among marginal farmers in the country.