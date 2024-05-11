Emirates wins nine awards for excellence

11 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 09:59 pm

Emirates wins nine awards for excellence

Emirates took home top honours at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards (BTME), World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024, and International Loyalty Awards 2024, a testament to its ongoing investments and initiatives to provide customers with the best-in-industry travel experiences, in the air and on the ground.

The prestigious travel awards ceremonies were held on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai this week and attended by industry leaders and professionals from across the world participating in the region's biggest travel trade event, reads a press release.

Emirates was named 'Best Airline Worldwide' at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2024 and scooped up four additional gongs for: 'Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class'; 'Airline with the Best First Class'; 'Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East'; and 'Airline with the Best Frequent Flyer Programme'.

At the World Travel Awards, Emirates took home top accolades for: 'Middle East's Leading Airline 2024'; 'Middle East's Leading Airline - First Class 2024'; and Middle East's Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2024 – Skywards.

Emirates Skywards also won "Global Loyalty Programme of the Year Middle East" at the International Loyalty Awards 2024. Emirates Skywards now has more than 30 million members worldwide.

This week at ATM, Emirates announced it will add 71 A380s and Boeing 777s to its multi-billion dollar retrofit programme, expanding it to 191 aircraft, nearly its entire passenger fleet, to ensure Emirates customers continue to "fly better" for years to come.

The airline will offer its popular Premium Economy product to customers in 42 cities by February 2025 as the first batch of A350 aircraft join its fleet from September, in addition to newly retrofitted aircraft equipped with Premium Economy re-entering service.

