Emirates to use SAF on flights from Amsterdam

Corporates

Press Release
28 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 03:26 pm

Related News

Emirates to use SAF on flights from Amsterdam

Press Release
28 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 03:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates has commenced the activation of its fuel agreement with Neste this month at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Over 2 million gallons of blended SAF will be supplied into the fuelling system at Schiphol Airport over the course of 2024.

Emirates' partnership with Neste, announced late last year, represents one of the largest volumes of SAF that the airline has purchased to date.

Once fully supplied into Amsterdam Schiphol's fuelling system, the blended SAF will have been comprised of over 700,000 gallons of neat SAF. The airline is also working with Neste to supply SAF into the fuelling systems at Singapore Changi Airport in the next few months.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

SAF used as part of this agreement can be safely dropped into existing jet engines and airport fuelling infrastructure, and in neat form reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80%* compared to using conventional jet fuel.  

Emirates' first flight powered by SAF blended with jet fuel took place in 2017 from Chicago. 

The airline currently operates flights from Paris, Lyon and Oslo with SAF.

In October of last year, Emirates, with the support of partners, also integrated SAF into Dubai Airport fuelling systems, allocating the SAF to a number of flights, including a flight to Sydney.

Emirates airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

6h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

7h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why the Russian and Ukrainian forces competing to take the damaged tanks?

Why the Russian and Ukrainian forces competing to take the damaged tanks?

10m | Videos
The Colorful Fulchari Haat

The Colorful Fulchari Haat

4h | Videos
Chicken methi kabab

Chicken methi kabab

3h | Videos
Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

5h | Videos