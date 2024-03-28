Emirates to use SAF on flights from Amsterdam

Emirates has commenced the activation of its fuel agreement with Neste this month at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Over 2 million gallons of blended SAF will be supplied into the fuelling system at Schiphol Airport over the course of 2024.

Emirates' partnership with Neste, announced late last year, represents one of the largest volumes of SAF that the airline has purchased to date.

Once fully supplied into Amsterdam Schiphol's fuelling system, the blended SAF will have been comprised of over 700,000 gallons of neat SAF. The airline is also working with Neste to supply SAF into the fuelling systems at Singapore Changi Airport in the next few months.

SAF used as part of this agreement can be safely dropped into existing jet engines and airport fuelling infrastructure, and in neat form reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80%* compared to using conventional jet fuel.

Emirates' first flight powered by SAF blended with jet fuel took place in 2017 from Chicago.

The airline currently operates flights from Paris, Lyon and Oslo with SAF.

In October of last year, Emirates, with the support of partners, also integrated SAF into Dubai Airport fuelling systems, allocating the SAF to a number of flights, including a flight to Sydney.