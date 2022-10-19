Desco pays tribute to Sheikh Russel

The Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) has paid rich tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 59th birthday.

An event was held remembering Sheikh Russel at the Desco building in Dhaka on Tuesday (18 October), reads an official press release.

Desco Managing Director (MD) Md Kawsar Ameer Ali attended the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the event, he said, "We must try to instil Sheikh Russell's fortitude and character among our own children."

Senior Desco officials were also present at the programme.

