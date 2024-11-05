Department of Environment launches new software to streamline environmental clearance process

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Honorable Advisor to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, inaugurated the new "Transformation of the Environmental Clearance Certificate Process" software at the Department of Environment. The launch event was attended by Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Abdul Hamid, Director General of the Department of Environment, and other key officials.

The Honorable Advisor expressed her optimism about the new software, noting that it will significantly reduce the time required for entrepreneurs to obtain environmental clearance certificates and renewals. She explained that the software allows applicants to complete the entire process online, from submitting applications to tracking progress through real-time notifications, and even downloading approved certificates directly.

The Advisor praised the Department of Environment for implementing this paperless initiative, marking an important step towards more efficient environmental services. Developed with support from GIZ, the software demonstrates the government's commitment to digital transformation in public service.