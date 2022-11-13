Dan Cake launches breakfast items under 'Breakfast Solution' category

Snack brand "Dan Cake" on Sunday announced the launching of its new product line under the category name "Breakfast Solutions" for Bangladeshi consumers.

Firoz Ahmed, chief operating officer of Dan Foods Limited, unveiled the three new products - Milk Bread, Tortilla Ruti and Croissant - in an event held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital today, reads a press release.

"Consumers always have a constant need for products that are safe and hygienic enough to eat for breakfast. Although there are various options available in the market, consumers' concern remains on the quality of many of those products. Keeping that in mind, Dan Cake is launching these breakfast items under the category named 'Breakfast Solution' to provide consumers with a Hygienic, Tasty, Healthy & Convenient breakfast item. Dan Cake believes their items to be the ultimate solution to everyday breakfast," he said.

Shaheed Bin Sarowar, Head of Marketing; ASM Al Asif Khan, Brand Development Manager; AKM Eradat Hossain, Brand Executive of Dan Foods Ltd. were also present at the program.

Dan Cake Milk Bread is made using the finest ingredients in a cutting-edge production facility, in accordance with stringent European food safety and hygiene standards. Each pack of Milk bread is weighed 400gm.

Dan Cake's ready-to-eat "Tortilla Ruti" is quite similar to the indigenous homemade round Ruti of Bangladesh. Each pack consists of 8 pieces of Ruti.

Croissant is a popular Breakfast item in Europe. Because of its taste and attractive looks, it is also gaining popularity in Bangladesh in recent times. Dan Cake Croissant is made following the authentic European recipe to give consumers the taste of a soft, fluffy and freshly baked croissant. There is six pieces of croissants in each pack.

The famous Danish brand "Dan Cake" has 87 years reputation for quality cake making. With its quality and taste, Dan cake is now available in more than 30 countries throughout the world. In Bangladesh, Dan Cake began its journey in 2015 and has been serving Bangladeshi consumers with its top-of-the-line cakes & cookies ever since.