Dan Cake launches breakfast items under 'Breakfast Solution' category

Corporates

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 03:22 pm

Related News

Dan Cake launches breakfast items under 'Breakfast Solution' category

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 03:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Snack brand "Dan Cake" on Sunday announced the launching of its new product line under the category name "Breakfast Solutions" for Bangladeshi consumers.

Firoz Ahmed, chief operating officer of Dan Foods Limited,  unveiled the three new products - Milk Bread, Tortilla Ruti and Croissant - in an event held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital today, reads a press release.

"Consumers always have a constant need for products that are safe and hygienic enough to eat for breakfast. Although there are various options available in the market, consumers' concern remains on the quality of many of those products. Keeping that in mind, Dan Cake is launching these breakfast items under the category named 'Breakfast Solution' to provide consumers with a Hygienic, Tasty, Healthy & Convenient breakfast item. Dan Cake believes their items to be the ultimate solution to everyday breakfast," he said.

Shaheed Bin Sarowar, Head of Marketing; ASM Al Asif Khan, Brand Development Manager; AKM Eradat Hossain, Brand Executive of Dan Foods Ltd. were also present at the program.

Dan Cake Milk Bread is made using the finest ingredients in a cutting-edge production facility, in accordance with stringent European food safety and hygiene standards. Each pack of Milk bread is weighed 400gm.

Dan Cake's ready-to-eat "Tortilla Ruti" is quite similar to the indigenous homemade round Ruti of Bangladesh. Each pack consists of 8 pieces of Ruti.

Croissant is a popular Breakfast item in Europe. Because of its taste and attractive looks, it is also gaining popularity in Bangladesh in recent times. Dan Cake Croissant is made following the authentic European recipe to give consumers the taste of a soft, fluffy and freshly baked croissant. There is six pieces of croissants in each pack.

The famous Danish brand "Dan Cake" has 87 years reputation for quality cake making. With its quality and taste, Dan cake is now available in more than 30 countries throughout the world. In Bangladesh, Dan Cake began its journey in 2015 and has been serving Bangladeshi consumers with its top-of-the-line cakes & cookies ever since.

Dan Cake / breakfast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings