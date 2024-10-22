Unruly behaviour over breakfast cost 252 trainee SIs their jobs

A serious breach of discipline following unruly behaviour during a parade practice on 1 October 2024 at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi's Sarda led to the dismissal of 252 cadet sub-inspectors (SIs) yesterday (21 October).

An official discharge letter was handed over to each of the SIs from the 40th outsider cadet batch, who had received the final recommendation for appointment, yesterday after summoning them to the police stations they were attached to.

According to the letter, the cadets, charged with indiscipline, refused to eat the provided breakfast, actively encouraged others to join them in their defiance, created a chaotic scene on the parade ground, and disobeyed orders by leaving the parade ground without permission.

Even though they were given an opportunity to explain their actions afterwards, their responses were deemed unsatisfactory by the authorities concerned, reads the letter.

It also highlighted that the cadets' actions were considered a serious breach of discipline, which undermined the overall training process and is unbecoming of future police officers. Their refusal to comply with orders and disruptive behaviour were seen as a direct challenge to the academy's authority.

"Your aforementioned acts of indiscipline pose a significant obstacle and disqualify you from serving as a sub-inspector, a position considered to be of great importance and responsibility in the Bangladesh Police," said the letter justifying Police Headquarters' decision to discharge them.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations made by the academy's principal by the power vested in him in line with the related provisions of the PRB of 1943, said the letter.

The incident in question occurred during a practice parade of the 40th BCS (Police) Probationers Batch of 2023 on the morning of 1 October.

Later, on 8 October the 252 SIs were show-caused over the breach of discipline and given three days to explain their actions.

After the news broke today (22 October), the dismissal of such a large number of trainees sent a strong message from the authorities regarding the importance of discipline within the Bangladesh Police.

Although breach of discipline was cited as the reason, neither the Bangladesh Police Academy officials nor the Police Headquarters were willing to comment on the specific accusations.

The academy's Principal Additional Inspector General of Police Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan earlier today said, "The decision has been taken solely over breach of discipline. There is no political issue here."

Later in the day, while talking to reporters after a meeting at the home ministry, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also did not specify the charges of indiscipline but stressed that there were no political reasons behind the dismissal of 252 cadet SIs.

He said, "Discipline is a very broad term. Its scope is vast. The academy would be able to best explain who has been discharged for what kind of disciplinary violation. I don't know this process completely.

"We have already issued a recruitment notification to fill the vacancies. We will complete this recruitment process as soon as possible."

However, some sources claimed that all the discharged trainees were involved with the Awami League and its various wings and that played a major role behind their dismissal.

The training of the 40th outsider cadet batch of 804 trainee SIs started on 11 November 2023 and is scheduled to end on 4 November this year.