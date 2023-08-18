Coast Guard arrests two with smuggled Indian goods

A team of the the Bangladesh Coast Guard has arrested two people along with a large quantity of Indian apparels, cosmetics and syrup from Kanchpur Bridge area at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj District yesterday.

Lieutenant commander Abdur Rahman, media officer of the Coast Guard headquarters, disclosed the information on Thursday in a press statement.

The Pagla Station in the Dhaka Zone of the Bangladesh Coast Guard conducted a special operation in the area under the leadership of Commander Lieutenant Ruhan Manjur at around 1:30am Thursday, said the press statement.

The statement added that during the operation, one truck, bound for Dhaka from Sylhet, loaded with suspicious stones was signalled to stop by the coast guard officials but the truck driver tried to escape instead. The coast guard managed to chase and stop the truck. Later, the truck was searched and two persons were arrested along with a huge quantity of saree cloth, shampoo, cream and syrup illegally brought from India by evading customs duty.

A total of 9,221 pieces of apparel items, including sarees, and cosmetics were seized during the raid.

The seized items include 2,991 pieces of saree, 70 pieces of lehenga, 120 pieces of shampoo, 5,000 pieces of cream and 1,040 pieces of syrup.