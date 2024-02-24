BRAC Bank organises SME Leaders’ Conference 2024

Corporates

Press Release
24 February, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 02:12 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank organises SME Leaders’ Conference 2024

Press Release
24 February, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 02:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank recently organised the SME Leaders' Conference to formulate a business plan and strategy for SME Banking in 2024 and beyond.

The conference aimed to align the bank's SME Banking leaders with its short and long-term business strategies, capitalising on its strong nationwide presence and dedicated SME team.

The bank's Chairperson, Meheriar M Hasan, addressed the conference virtually, while Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain inaugurated it in Cox's Bazar on 17 February 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meheriar M Hasan urged the SME Team to continue supporting and nurturing the growth of CMSMEs in Bangladesh, in line with the vision of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed for reaching out to the unbanked. 

He emphasised leveraging technology to become more efficient, ensuring omnichannel banking services, and driving financial inclusion to fulfil the entrepreneurial dreams of millions.

Selim RF Hussain expressed gratitude to the bank's SME Team for building a robust SME business that currently constitutes the single most extensive portfolio in BRAC Bank's asset book. 

He credited the team's talent and commitment to the bank's status as the country's largest financier of collateral-free SME loans. 

He was optimistic that the bank would continue to achieve outstanding business growth and take SMEs to new heights. 

The conference served to celebrate their success and streamline the future SME roadmap.

Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen and Senior Management Committee Members, Business Heads, and senior officials were present at the conference.

 

BRAC Bank / SME Leaders' Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

6h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

1h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

59m | Videos
Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

3h | Videos
Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

4h | Videos
Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

19h | Videos