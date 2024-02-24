BRAC Bank organises SME Leaders’ Conference 2024

BRAC Bank recently organised the SME Leaders' Conference to formulate a business plan and strategy for SME Banking in 2024 and beyond.

The conference aimed to align the bank's SME Banking leaders with its short and long-term business strategies, capitalising on its strong nationwide presence and dedicated SME team.

The bank's Chairperson, Meheriar M Hasan, addressed the conference virtually, while Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain inaugurated it in Cox's Bazar on 17 February 2024.

Meheriar M Hasan urged the SME Team to continue supporting and nurturing the growth of CMSMEs in Bangladesh, in line with the vision of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed for reaching out to the unbanked.

He emphasised leveraging technology to become more efficient, ensuring omnichannel banking services, and driving financial inclusion to fulfil the entrepreneurial dreams of millions.

Selim RF Hussain expressed gratitude to the bank's SME Team for building a robust SME business that currently constitutes the single most extensive portfolio in BRAC Bank's asset book.

He credited the team's talent and commitment to the bank's status as the country's largest financier of collateral-free SME loans.

He was optimistic that the bank would continue to achieve outstanding business growth and take SMEs to new heights.

The conference served to celebrate their success and streamline the future SME roadmap.

Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen and Senior Management Committee Members, Business Heads, and senior officials were present at the conference.