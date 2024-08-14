BRAC Bank, VisionSpring to screen the vision of 15,500 people

BRAC Bank has joined forces with VisionSpring to extend complimentary eye care through 'Aporajeyo Ami,' - the bank's flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative dedicated to health.

The two organisations signed a partnership agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka in July 2024, reads a press release.

Sabbir Hossain, DMD and Chief Operating Officer of BRAC Bank, and Misha Mahjabeen, Country Director of VisionSpring, endorsed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

By collaborating with VisionSpring, BRAC Bank aims to screen the vision of 15,000 factory workers from its corporate and emerging corporate clients and 500 non-executive staff members this year.

BRAC Bank 'Aporajeyo Ami' is an unparalleled CSR effort that fosters meaningful dialogues about disability and disability inclusion within the health sector.

Under BRAC Bank 'Aporajeyo Ami', this endeavour is designed to bolster the well-being of individuals who often lack access to such essential services due to social taboos or fear of stigmatisation. The initiative seeks to enhance productivity, prolong service periods, increase employee retention, and increase overall productivity.

VisionSpring is a US-based social enterprise increasing earning, learning, safety and well-being through eyeglasses. Under their Clear Vision Workplaces (CVW) program, VisionSpring screens the vision of employess who earn less than $4 a day, and provides affordable eyeglasses to those who need them. A simple pair of eyeglasses can significantly impact peoples' lives, yet 20 million[1] Bangladeshis need and do not have this 700-year-old technology. Since 2006, VisionSpring has helped 2.5 million low-income Bangladeshis see clearly through eyeglasses. This is the first time VisionSpring has partnered with BRAC Bank to ensure their employees will have the clear vision they need.

Sabbir Hossain, DMD and COO of BRAC Bank, emphasised the significance of the partnership, affirming, "This collaboration with VisionSpring is a stride towards enhancing the lives of those we serve. By offering essential eye care, we ensure a better quality of life for our clients and co-workers."

Misha Mahjabeen, Country Director of VisionSpring, expressed, "We are privileged to collaborate with BRAC Bank on this impactful project to narrow the gap in eye care accessibility. We trust this collaboration will inspire numerous organisations to dismantle social taboos and ensure a clear vision for their people."

The 'Aporajeyo Ami' initiative reflects BRAC Bank's unwavering commitment to social welfare and dedication to building a more inclusive society.

As a values-driven organisation, BRAC Bank continues to uphold CSR initiatives that break financial barriers and social taboos, creating opportunities and ensuring access for people to realise their potential and lead meaningful lives.