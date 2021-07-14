BGIC holds its 36th annual general meeting

The 36th Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh General Insurance Co. Ltd. (BGIC) was held through a virtual platform on Wednesday.

BGIC Chairman Mr Towhid Samad presided over the meeting while Mr Saifuddin Ahmed, general manager & company secretary conducted it, reads a press release.

A large number of shareholders including managing director & CEO of the company Mr Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury attended the meeting.

BGIC, the first General Insurance Company in the private sector of Bangladesh approved 12% Cash Dividend on enhanced capital of approximately Tk. 54.03 crore for the year 2020.

Vice-Chairman Mr Salim Bhuiyan, Public Director Md Shakil Rizvi, Public Director Ms. Pima Imam, and Financial Consultant AZ Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.

A special `Dua' was offered for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the BGIC's founder late MA Samad and other members who departed earlier.