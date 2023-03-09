BCSIR to host Science and Industrial Technology Fair 2023

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) will organise a 3-day Science and Industrial Technology Fair from 12 March.

The fair will run from 10am to 7pm till 14 March at BCSIR campus (Science Laboratory) in Dhanmondi, reads a press release.

Science and Technology Minister architect Yafes Osman will be present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the fair.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Science and Technology Professor Dr AP Ruhul Haque and Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Ziaul Hasan NDC will be present as special guests.

In the fair, students of 6th-12th grades will display their projects in hundreds of stalls.

Research work of various research institutes and products of local industrialists developed with BCSIR invented processes will be displayed.