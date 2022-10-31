Nestlé Bangladesh to launch BCSIR invented cereal based fortifier

Corporates

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 03:01 pm

Related News

Nestlé Bangladesh to launch BCSIR invented cereal based fortifier

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 03:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) has joined hands with Nestlé Bangladesh to address the challenge of malnutrition in Bangladesh.

Based on an MoU signed on Sunday (30 October) between BCSIR and Nestlé Bangladesh, BCSIR has developed a cereal-based fortifier containing essential vitamins and minerals required by children under the age of five, reads a press release.

This new cereal-based fortifier can be added to any homemade preparation (semi-solid or solid food) and improve the nutritional delivery of the food.

To enable the marketing of this newly developed cereal-based fortifier, Nestlé Bangladesh and BCSIR have formally signed an agreement to work together to manufacture and market this new solution.

Soon this solution will be available throughout the country and might help eradicate malnutrition amongst the stated group, adds the release. 

Professor Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh, chairman of BCSIR, who presided over the session as chief guest, said, "I am hopeful about such collaboration with Nestlé, as it can have huge positive impact on the nutrition sector of the country."

Mohammed Zaker Hossain, Member (Development), BCSIR, was the convener of the session.

Deepal Abeywickrema, the managing director of Nestlé Bangladesh, expressed his optimism about the collaboration and reiterated that the organisation had been relentlessly working to improve the nutrition profile of the country for the last 29 years.

This collaboration is another testimony to the organisation's vision to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life of everyone, adds the release.

Other senior members from BCSIR and Nestlé Bangladesh were also present in the ceremony.

 

 

Nestlé Bangladesh / Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

3h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

18h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

20h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

22h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport