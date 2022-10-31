Nestlé Bangladesh to launch BCSIR invented cereal based fortifier

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) has joined hands with Nestlé Bangladesh to address the challenge of malnutrition in Bangladesh.

Based on an MoU signed on Sunday (30 October) between BCSIR and Nestlé Bangladesh, BCSIR has developed a cereal-based fortifier containing essential vitamins and minerals required by children under the age of five, reads a press release.

This new cereal-based fortifier can be added to any homemade preparation (semi-solid or solid food) and improve the nutritional delivery of the food.

To enable the marketing of this newly developed cereal-based fortifier, Nestlé Bangladesh and BCSIR have formally signed an agreement to work together to manufacture and market this new solution.

Soon this solution will be available throughout the country and might help eradicate malnutrition amongst the stated group, adds the release.

Professor Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh, chairman of BCSIR, who presided over the session as chief guest, said, "I am hopeful about such collaboration with Nestlé, as it can have huge positive impact on the nutrition sector of the country."

Mohammed Zaker Hossain, Member (Development), BCSIR, was the convener of the session.

Deepal Abeywickrema, the managing director of Nestlé Bangladesh, expressed his optimism about the collaboration and reiterated that the organisation had been relentlessly working to improve the nutrition profile of the country for the last 29 years.

This collaboration is another testimony to the organisation's vision to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life of everyone, adds the release.

Other senior members from BCSIR and Nestlé Bangladesh were also present in the ceremony.