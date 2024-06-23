BAFEDA hosts seminar on recent forex policy developments in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) organised a daylong seminar on "Recent Forex Policy Development in Bangladesh" at a hotel in the capital on 22 June.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director, Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC and Treasurer of BAFEDA addressed the inaugural session as chief guest. Subhash Chandra Das FCMA, FCA, deputy managing director, Sonali Bank PLC and chairman, Technical Committee of BAFEDA addressed as special guest, reads a press release.

Md Sarwar Hossain, director, FEPD and Roksana Akter, additional director, FEPD, Bangladesh Bank were present as speakers of the seminar.

The head of Treasury and the head of Offshore Banking Unit of Authorized Dealer Banks (ADs) participated in the seminar.