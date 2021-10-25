Ahmed Ehsanul Karim made MD of SABINCO

Ahmed Ehsanul Karim has recently joined Saudi Bangladesh Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Ltd (SABINCO) as its managing director.

Prior to his promotion to the new assignment, he was the acting managing director of SABINCO.

He is the first in-house MD of the company, who joined SABINCO in 1992 as monitoring officer. During his nearly 30 years career in SABINCO, he held different senior level positions including Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary.

He has participated in several training programs, seminars and symposiums in home and abroad.

Ahmed Ehsanul Karim is an Alumni of Dhaka University where he did his Master's in Finance.