Agora, BD Recycle Technologies to work on solid-waste management 

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 04:15 pm

Agora, BD Recycle Technologies to work on solid-waste management 

Agora Limited has recently joined hands with BD Recycle Technologies Limited (BRTL) to work together with the goal of ensuring sustainable solid-waste management.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed in this regard, where these two institutions will work towards environmental protection through modernisation of waste management, reads a press release.

On behalf of Agora Limited, Khandaker Noor-e-Burhan, chief operating officer; MD Rezaul Karim, chief financial officer; and Syed Amin, chief executive officer on behalf of BRTL and other officials were present during the signing of the MoU.

 The agreement signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of Agora Limited in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

Syed Amin, chief executive officer of BRTL, expressed concern over the increasing pollution of the environment and urged everyone to work shoulder to shoulder pointing out its long-term side effects.

Khandaker Noor-e-Burhan, chief operating officer of Agora Limited, said, "We feel that it is our responsibility to stand with good initiatives, whether it is a matter of corporate interest or environmental protection. We are aware of the SDGs hence joined hands with BD Recycle Technologies to promote practices and awareness on safe and sustainable waste-management."
 

