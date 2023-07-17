38th basic training course inaugurated at Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank's new centre

The Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank's training institute inaugurated the newly recruited senior manager and 38th batch basic training course.

Raisul Alam Mondal, chairman of the bank inaugurated the project, said a press release.

Under the chairmanship of the training institute's Principal Subrata Kumar Sarkar, the training programme was attended by Chief Executive Officer Narinjan Chandra Davenath of Chalin Bank; Deputy Managing Director Md. Rahmi and General Manager (ongoing duty) Shaukat Shahidul Islam in Administration Mahabaviagarh.

A total of 40 trainees participated in this 30-day training course in the field of communication and advanced communication.

Faculty member Kawsar Jahan also attended the programme along with the faculty members of the training institute. Faculty member Kawsar Jahan and Md. Hamdiur Rahman jointly coordinated the project.

In the event, the chief guest Md. Raisul Alam Mondal welcomed the new recruits to the training programme and informed the trainees about the importance of basic training. He highlighted the current banking projects aimed at providing digital banking services, emphasised on developing skilled and competent candidates in digital banking channels and ensured improved customer service with innovative ideas and integrity.