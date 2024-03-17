Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank celebrates Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and National Children's Day with various programmes today (17 March).

Niranjan Chandra Debnath, managing director of the bank paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi 32, reads a press release.

Deputy General Manager of Dhaka corporate branch Md Mokhlesur Rahman and other officials were also present.

In another event, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Abdur Rahim, paid tribute by placing a wreath at the Bangabandhu mural located in the bank's head office premises.

General Manager of Rajshahi Division of the bank Md Atiqul Islam along with the officers and employees of head office, training institutes; divisional office, rajshahi; divisional audit office, Rajshahi; SECP, Rajshahi; local head office, Rajshahi; zonal office and zonal audit office, Rajshahi and Rajshahi, Greater Road Kazihata, Binodpur and Paba branches under Rajshahi zone were present at that time.