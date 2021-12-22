38th AGM of Orion Infusion Limited held

The 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Orion Infusion Limited was held on Sunday (19 December) on a digital platform.

Orion Infusion Limited Chairman Mohammad Obaidul Karim , Managing Director Salman Obaidul Karim, Directors Zareen Karim, Arzuda Karim, Independent Directors Md Shafiqur Rahman, Company Secretary Farhana Amin Tonny, FCA, Chief Financial Officer Md Mainul Huq attended the meeting, said a press release.

In that meeting, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2020-2021 were presented.

Shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements of the company in the AGM, the press release added.

The declaration of 10% cash dividend for the financial year ended on 30 June, 2021 was also approved in the said AGM.