30th AB Bank golf tournament held in Chattogram

The 30th AB Bank President Cup Golf Tournament-2021 was held at Bhatiari Golf and Country Club in Chattogram on Friday.

More than some 200 golfers took part in the event sponsored by AB Bank Limited, said a press release.

Major General Md Saiful Abedin, BSP, SGP, NDC, PSC, General Officer Commanding 24 Infantry Division & Area Commander, Chattogram and President of Bhatiary Golf & Country Club gave away prizes among the winners as the Chief Guest.

Special guest Tarique Afzal, president & managing director of AB Bank Limited, along with other executives of the Bank were present on the occasion.