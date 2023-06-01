Tax return status not to affect minimum taxpayers: AL commerce secy

The ruling Awami League's Industry and Commerce Secretary Md Siddiqur Rahman has said that minimum taxpayers will continue to enjoy government and non-government services irrespective of their income tax return status.

"I am not aware of how the rules have been documented, but I don't think they will be applicable for the poor. They will continue to enjoy services, irrespective of their income tax return status," he said.

Siddiqur Rahman made the comments in a television interview on Thursday while reacting to the budget of FY 2023-24 that stipulates individuals who are eligible but fail to pay a minimum of Tk2,000 tax will not receive a total of 44 government and non-government services.

He said the Awami League has no plan to deprive the poor people of the services they rightfully deserve.

"Awami League never intends to oppress the poor, it only wants to make sure that whoever earns a specific amount of money will give income tax accordingly," he further said.