With the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh,' finance minister places Tk7.61 lakh crore budget for FY2023-24

With a focus on tackling inflation, job creation, the fourth industrial revolution and "Smart Bangladesh," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today (Thursday, 1 June) placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) a Tk7.61 lakh crore national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This will be the largest-ever budget for Bangladesh, a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore placed by Tajuddin Ahmad for the FY1972-73.

Before unveiling the budget, the finance minister said it will be for the poor, and the social safety net will get a boost.

Amid the fallout of the Ukraine war, the latest budget is 12.34% bigger than the last one, which was originally proposed to be Tk6,78,064 crore.

This is the last budget of the present Awami League government's five-year term.

The theme of the budget has been shaped by the idea of "Smart Bangladesh", envisioning a 100% digital economy, science and technology-based literacy, and a paperless and cashless society.