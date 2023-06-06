Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS

Parliament on Tuesday passed the supplementary budget of Tk17299 crore for the fiscal 2022-23 to meet the increased expenditures under different ministries and divisions.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the supplementary budget in the House on 1 June along with the national budget.

In 2022-23 fiscal the total budget was Tk678,064 crore in favour of 62 ministries and divisions.

In the supplementary budget the expenditure in 22 ministries and divisions was increased by Tk101,254.31 crore while expenditures in 40 ministries and divisions was reduced by Tk42,324.49 crore.

As a result, the budget allocations for these ministries and divisions got reduced of Tk17557 crore and the total allocation now stands at Tk660,507 crore.

On Tuesday, the Finance Minister moved the Supplementary Budget in the House following general discussion on it.

Different ministries, divisions and institutions sought increased amount under 39 demands for grant. As many as 163 cut-motions were moved by eleven members.

Discussions were held on three cut-motions – on Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Agriculture Ministry and Water Resources Ministry.

These cut motions were brought by Jatiya Party MPs Kazi Firoz Rashid, Mujibul Huq, Fakhrul Imam, Rowshan Ara Mannan, Shameem Haider Patwary, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Rustam Ali Farazi, Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan and Independent MP Md Rezaul Karim Bablu.

However, those cut-motions were rejected by voice votes.

The Agriculture Ministry got the highest allocation of Tk9585.41 crore while the Cultural Affairs Ministry the lowest Tk24.76 crore.

The Finance Division Prime got Tk504.05 crore while Planning Commission Tk2247.84 crore, Women and Child Affairs Ministry Tk112.05 crore, Labour and Employment Ministry Tk113.19 crore, Housing and Public Works Ministry Tk 1876.51 crore, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Tk 276.85 crore, Religious Affairs Ministry Tk 1707.62 crore, Youth and Sports Ministry Tk 352.77 crore, Local Government Division Tk 3491.93 crore, Industries Ministry Tk 701.32 crore, Mineral Resources Division Tk 32.36 crore, Agriculture Ministry Tk 9585.41 crore, Water Resources Ministry Tk 3359.24 crore, Food Ministry Tk 2886.64 crore, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Tk 535.08 crore, Post and Telecommunications Division Tk 551.61 crore, Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry Tk 62.86 crore, Power Division Tk 1113.40 crore and Liberation War Affairs Ministry Tk 1077.08 crore.