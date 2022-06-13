JS passes Tk17,524cr supplementary budget for FY22

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 11:20 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Monday passed a Tk17,524.64 crore supplementary budget authorising additional expenditures by ministries and divisions for the current fiscal year ending 30 June.

The bill was moved by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and was later passed with voice vote.

The supplementary budget was passed in view of 26 demands for allocations under different ministries and divisions.

In the original budget for FY22, the total allocation for 62 ministries and divisions was Tk6,03,681 crore. The revised spending plan raised the allocation for 27 ministries and divisions by Tk17,524.64 crore and reduced the allocations for 35 others by Tk22,614.18 crore.

The allocation, on the whole, has decreased by Tk10,181 crore to stand at Tk5,93,500 crore.

In the supplementary budget, the Finance Division received the highest allocation of Tk5,307.56 crore. The division is getting this additional allocation for arranging necessary funds to bear the expenditures in subsidies and incentives.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change received the lowest allocation of Tk1.14 crore in the supplementary budget. The ministry needs this extra allocation for its five ongoing and six new projects.

The finance minister unveiled a Tk6,78,064 crore budget for the fiscal 2022-23 in parliament on Thursday, which is expected to be passed on 30 June.

