Proposed budget needs to be polished: Planning minister

Budget

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 09:34 pm

Related News

Proposed budget needs to be polished: Planning minister

The aim of budget is to maintain the momentum achieved by the government over the years, he said

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 09:34 pm
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan

Some parts of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 need to be polished, said Planning Minister MA Mannan.

He said, "The aim of the budget is to maintain the momentum achieved by the government over the years. The budget is the gear of economic change. The government has the right to determine the pace of economic change, whether to go into high gear, or low gear, or remain neutral."

"Businessmen have termed the proposed budget business-friendly. Some parts of the budget need to be polished," he added.

Mannan made the above remarks on Friday about the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22, on a webinar organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).

Addressing the webinar as chief guest, he said, "Considering the model of political economy we are following in Bangladesh, it can be said that we are in the middle of the right track."

The planning minister said, "During the last 12 years, we have followed an excellent roadmap. Our main responsibility was to bring Bengalis back home and make them live with confidence."

"Our responsibility was to provide an opportunity so that the country's people can live with dignity like other nations of the world. We feel like we are on the right path. However, I admit that we could not maintain the pace we had wanted," he added.

Mannan said, "The Awami League is not just a political party like other parties: it is a political movement. Its main purpose is for human beings to  flourish and that means development."

Observing that the entire budget allocation serves some particular quarters, BNP National Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Bangladesh's economy has shaped into a peculiar model. A sectarian ruling group is running the country."

He said 10 thousand people have got the opportunity to whiten black money and 10% tax has been collected from them. Around Tk8,00,000 crore has been laundered abroad. In recent years, the budget has served the purposes of a select few people.

"The current economic model of Bangladesh will not change. If the ruling government wants to stay in power, it has to serve the select few.

One to two percent of the people have accumulated all the wealth. Money is not going to those who keep the economy running. Although, meanwhile, per capita income has increased," he added.

The BNP leader continued with, "the alignment of Bangladesh's economy has to be done through a political decision, keeping the people in mind. Has the ACC interrogated the 10,000 people who have whitened black money? It will grill the opposition only."

Observing that there is a lack of transparency and accountability with regard to implementation of the budget, Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, "The government has the legal right to formulate the budget, but since the budget is for the people, it has to be done in consultation with the people's representatives. But the government has not done so."

"After announcement of the budget, democratic countries hold a lot of discussions in their parliaments. If the budget is not passed for any reason, the power of the government gets affected. In a country like ours, there is not much discussion. There was not much debate about the budget even after having a strong opposition. Members of the ruling party also have a moral responsibility to speak up for the people."

CGS Chairman Dr Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury presided over the webinar conducted by CGS Executive Director Zillur Rahman. Dhaka University Development Studies Department Professor, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, presented the keynote at the event.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Proposed budget / Planning Minister / Polishing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme