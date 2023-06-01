Imported garments, fish may be cheaper

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:10 pm

Related News

Imported garments, fish may be cheaper

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Imported garments and fish may be cheaper in the next fiscal year as the finance minister, as part of tariff rationalisation, has proposed exempting 191 types of apparel and 234 types of fish products from the current regulatory and supplementary duties in the new budget.

According to officials at the National Bank of Revenue (NBR), it will not significantly import the government's revenue as these sectors do not generate duty earnings.

Currently, there is a 3% regulatory duty on apparel imports, and a 20% supplementary duty on fish imports in most cases.

In his budget speech on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said, "With a view to materialising 'Made in Bangladesh', tax exemptions and tax concessions, albeit rationally applied, should be continued, and the existing tariff rates at the import level should be gradually reduced to meet the challenges of graduation from the least developed country category."

There have been ongoing discussions for a considerable period of time regarding the challenges Bangladesh may face after its graduation from least developed country status in 2026.

One of the main concerns is the feasibility of maintaining the current high level of import taxes. As part of this, various stakeholders have put forth suggestions to reduce customs duties on imports.

According to NBR sources, this initiative has been included in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year as part of coping with the post-LDC challenges. 

Economy / NBR

Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24 / BUDGET FY2024 / fish / Garments / Import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

46m | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

23h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

7h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

1d | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

1d | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria