BCS calls for withdrawal of additional 5% customs duty on laptop imports

The Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) has demanded the withdrawal of an additional 5% customs duty on laptop imports outlined in the budget proposal for fiscal year 2024-25.

"Importers currently have to pay 31% of the total tax incidence, including a 5% customs duty, on laptop imports. However, in the proposed budget, the customs duty has been proposed to be increased from 5% to 10% and reduced the total tax incidence to 20.50%," the organisation's President Engineer Subrata Sarker said at a press conference organised by the BCS at the National Press Club today (8 June).

"Despite a partial reduction in laptop prices, the increase in the dollar rate and import costs will still be beyond the purchasing power of consumers," he added.

He mentioned that laptops are no longer a luxury item. "Laptops are essential tools for everyone from freelancers to those involved in outsourcing, crucial for reaching the government's $5 billion export target."

The BCS also demanded the withdrawal of duties and taxes on all technology products and services, including the internet and mobile phones.

On 6 June, the government proposed a 10% reduction in total tax incidence on laptop imports, aiming to prevent the arrival of refurbished and counterfeit products as well as to support local freelancers and software developers.