Potato, onion prices increase by Tk10 after Eid

Potato and onion prices have increased by Tk8-Tk10 at both wholesale and retail levels after the Eid holidays.

The retail price of potatoes is Tk55-Tk60 per kilogram, and of onions Tk65-Tk70 in Dhaka markets, including Karwan Bazar, Mogbazar, and Kalyanpur kitchen markets.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh's market rates on Friday (19 April), new potatoes were selling in the capital for Tk48-Tk50 per kg depending on the variety.

A review of the government agency's data shows that potato prices have increased by 68% in the market over the past year. Onion prices have increased by 78%. Last year around this time onions sold for Tk30-Tk40 per kg.

Karwan Bazar retailer Abdus Samad bought potatoes at Tk38 per kg and onions at Tk45 per kg wholesale before Eid.

"The price of potatoes and onions has increased by about Tk10 per kg. After Eid, I bought potatoes wholesale for Tk45 and onions for Tk55 per kg," he told TBS on Friday.

A buyer at Kalyanpur kitchen market, Sah Alam, said, "Farmers harvested potatoes a month ago. But the prices are already so high and will go further up in the future.

"Potato prices used to be lower than other vegetables. If the prices of all commodities continue to rise, it will be a big concern for low-income people like us. The government needs to increase its monitoring."

Hridoy, a retailer in Mogbazar, said, "I spent Tk60 per kg on onions, including price and transportation cost. We also have to consider the high rent of the shop. I will not be able to make a profit if I sell them for Tk70 per kg."

Regarding the prices of potatoes, Bangladesh Cold Storage Association President Mustafa Azad Chowdhury last month said, "The price of potatoes stored in cold storage last year was Tk8-Tk12 per kg. This year, the price of potatoes being stored is Tk25-Tk30. When these potatoes hit the market, the retail prices will also be several times higher compared to last year."

Azad said that potato production has decreased by at least 20% this year due to climate change, natural disasters and diseases.

Other commodity prices also high

Meanwhile, activities were still low in Dhaka markets on Friday. Traders said even though the Eid holidays are over, many people have not yet returned to the capital.

Karwan Bazar chicken seller Mohammad Tareq, said, "I am selling broiler chicken at Tk220 per kg. Before Eid, the price of chicken per kg was Tk250. Chicken sales have halved. People who went on vacation have not yet returned to Dhaka."

Beef is being sold at Tk780 per kg and mutton at Tk1100 per kg in Karwan Bazar. However, it was being sold at Tk800 per kg in Moghbazar.

Karwan Bazar meat seller Matiur Rahman said that sales of beef have decreased.

Meanwhile, the government hiked bottled soybean oil prices by Tk4 per litre last Thursday. The new price for bottled soybean oil is now Tk167 per litre.

However, despite the announcement, stores are still selling their previous stock at the old price.

Ali Hossain, a salesperson at Yasin General Store in Karwan Bazar, said, "Oil is being sold at the old price. Bottled oil of the new prices has yet to hit the market."