PM instructs maintaining law and order, control of commodity prices: Cabinet secretary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the authorities concerned to maintain law and order and keep the prices of commodities under check.

"If there is any extortion, all concerned have to take very strong action," she told a meeting of the secretaries at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday morning.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting.

"She has asked to keep an eye on maintaining law and order and controlling market prices. In the case of surveillance, she has talked about a specific area where on many occasions the issue of extortion comes over the price of goods. In this case, she has asked all concerned to take strong measures so it does not happen anywhere," said Mahbub.

"She asked us to look at one thing regarding law and order. With regard to the incidents of mugging, youth gangs or other such crimes, she asked to form committees at the local level and pay attention," added the cabinet secretary.