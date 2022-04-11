Edible oil prices slightly go up again

Bazaar

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:23 pm

Related News

Edible oil prices slightly go up again

The hikes have also been reflected in the regular reporting of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:23 pm
Edible oil prices slightly go up again

Prices of edible oil in different retail and wholesale markets across the country, including those in the capital, increased slightly in just a week. 

Visiting several capital markets on Monday, a litre of non-bottled soybean oil was found selling at Tk150-158 on average, against government-set Tk143, and bottled oil at up to Tk170 against Tk160. 

The prices were Tk3-5 lower the previous week. The hikes have also been reflected in the regular reporting of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh. 

During the visit, no loose soybean oil was found selling in the Segunbagicha area. The traders there were selling palm oil at Tk170 per litre. Chain super shop Agora, near the area, was seen selling one-litre polyethene packed soybean oil at Tk165, though it was selling two and five-litre oil in bottles.   

In Karwan Bazar, non-bottled soybean was selling at Tk165-170 per litre on the day. 

When asked about the hikes, a wholesaler Md Badsha, at the popular wholesale hub, told The Business Standard that the supply of edible oil decreased substantially, which ultimately increased the prices. 

"Earlier, we received the exact amount of edible oil that we ordered. It was more than a tonne per day. Now, it has reduced to one-tenth," Mohammad Ali Bhutto, another wholesaler at the Moulvibazar Wholesale Market in the old parts of the capital, said.

"The companies supplying edible oil caused the crisis," he added. 

However, officials of leading oil companies, talking to TBS, said they increased the supply of edible oil in recent times following the directives of the Ministry of Commerce. 

The ministry, in a recent circular, said anyone could buy edible oil directly from the mills. 

Following the government order, many of the oil companies stopped supplying oil through small shops, mainly based on the capital's Moulvibazar and Chattogram's Khatungonj. Instead, they increased supply through their dealers, officials said. 

"We strengthened our dealers and scaled up the supply. Now, there is no shortage of edible oil in the market," said Md Shafiul Ather Taslim, director (finance and operations) of TK Group, one of the five leading oil marketers in the country. 

Some traders at Moulvibazar and Khatungonj were spreading the "rumour of oil shortage", which is "completely false", he told The Business Standard. 

Top News

Edible oil price / Commodity Price Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

8h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

11h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

10h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

1h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

1h | Videos
Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

2h | Videos
Bond market to improve after life insurance, pension funds

Bond market to improve after life insurance, pension funds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds