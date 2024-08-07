Vegetable prices drop, but egg and chicken costs remain high

A vegetable vendor is seen with attending to his products at a kitchen market in the capital. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Vegetable prices, which had risen by Tk20-30 per kg due to reduced supply during the recent Anti-discrimination Student Movement, are now falling.

However, prices for broiler chicken and eggs remain high.

Today (7 August), in various kitchen markets across Dhaka, including Badda, Rampura, Segunbagicha, Malibagh, and Karwan Bazar, vegetable prices were seen to be decreasing.

Prices for vegetables such as luffa, pointed gourd, and eggplant have dropped. Eggplants, which were Tk80-100 per kg on Friday, are now Tk60-80. Luffa, which had risen to Tk80, is now priced at Tk60. Potatoes have also decreased from Tk70 to Tk65 per kg.

The price of papaya has fallen by Tk10 to Tk50, while pointed gourd and lady's fingers are selling for Tk50-60.

Anisur Rahman, a vegetable vendor at Segunbagicha market, said that vegetable prices had increased due to reduced supply during the movement, but are now falling as supply improves.

Despite the drop in vegetable prices, the cost of eggs and chicken remains high. Chicken prices have risen from Tk180 to Tk210 per kg and are now Tk200. A dozen broiler chicken eggs, which had increased from Tk150-155 to Tk170-180, are still priced at Tk170.

Onions continue to be sold at Tk120 per kg.