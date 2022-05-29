UCB inaugurates training programme for new entrepreneurs of SME Segment

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 07:50 pm

The training program has been arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of new SMEs with vast employment creation and economic development in the country

Photo: Courtesy
United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) inaugurated a month long intensive training programme for new entrepreneurs of SME Segment in Jashore under Entrepreneurship Development Program of SEIP Project with the support of Bangladesh Bank on 29 may 2022.

The training program has been arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of new SMEs with vast employment creation and economic development in the country. UCB will provide loan facilities to newly trained entrepreneurs for their business development, reads a press release. 

S. M. Hasan Reza, Executive Director, Khulna Office of Bangladesh Bank and Syed Faridul Islam, Additional Managing Director & CRO, UCB jointly inaugurated the program. 

Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director, SME & SPD, Bangladesh Bank; Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Mohsinur Rahman, Head of SME, UCB;  Fakir Aktarul Alam, Khulna & Faridpur Region Head, UCB; Mohammed Masud Rayhan, Head of LDC, UCB and other senior officials of UCB were also present.  

