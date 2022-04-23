UCB Asset Management holds its first Shariah board meet

Banking

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 01:47 pm

UCB Asset Management holds its first Shariah board meet

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 01:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first Shariah Supervisory Board meeting of UCB Taqwa Growth Fund was held at the HQ of UCB Asset Management Ltd, Bulu's Centre, Gulshan, Dhaka recently.

The Supervisory Board was formed with the help of Islamic scholars and industry veterans, reads a press release.  

UCB Asset Management launched its first Shariah-compliant product, UCB Taqwa Growth Fund in April 2022, with an initial size of Tk35 crore to generate superior risk-adjusted returns over different market cycles by adhering to Shariah Principles.

Reputed Islamic financial organizations of the country have participated in the initial public subscription of this fund, along with a number of retail investors.

The Chairman of the board Professor Dr Md. Abdur Rashid (Professor, Dept of Islamic Studies, University of Dhaka), Professor Dr K M Saiful Islam Khan (Professor, Persian Language and Literature, University of Dhaka); Dr Mohammad Zahidul Islam (Associate Professor, Dept. of Islamic Studies, University of Dhaka); Dr Syed Muhammad Emdad Uddin (Senior Imam Khatib, University Central Mosque, University of Dhaka) and Shekh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Asset Management Ltd; ATM Tahmiduzzaman, DMD and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank Ltd and S M Samiuzzaman, Portfolio Manager of UCB Asset Management were present during this auspicious occasion

Corporates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

3h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

4h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

3h | Wheels
Preventive maintenance: Car liquids you need to change regularly

Preventive maintenance: Car liquids you need to change regularly

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Black money whitening scope yet to bear fruit

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sharbat-E-Mohabbat!

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Eid shopping 2022: Facebook influencing clothing choices

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?