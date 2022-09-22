SIBL opens 15 agent banking outlets 

Social Islami Bank opened 15 new agent banking outlets through virtual platform on Thursday (22 September) at its head office.

Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the agent outlets as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, delivered welcome speech at the event.

Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Chief Remittance Officer Md Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Agent Banking Md Mashiur Rahman, were also present.

Managers of different branches, Agents, and local dignitaries also joined the program virtually.

