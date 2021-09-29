Rupali Bank holds business conference in Chattogram

Rupali Bank Limited on Wednesday held a virtual business conference of branch managers' of Chattogram division on Wednesday.

Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank, Md Obaydullah Al Masood delivered speech at the conference as the keynote speaker, said a press release.

Mohammad Jahangir, deputy managing director of the bank, also spoke there as the special guest.

Md Shahjahan Chowdhury, general manager (GM) of Chattogram divisional office presided over the conference where other top officials of Chattogram division were present.