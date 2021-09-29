Rupali Bank holds business conference in Chattogram

Banking

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 07:56 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank holds business conference in Chattogram

Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank, Md Obaydullah Al Masood delivered speech at the conference as the keynote speaker

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 07:56 pm
Rupali Bank holds business conference in Chattogram

Rupali Bank Limited on Wednesday held a virtual business conference of branch managers' of Chattogram division on Wednesday.

Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank, Md Obaydullah Al Masood delivered speech at the conference as the keynote speaker, said a press release.

Mohammad Jahangir, deputy managing director of the bank, also spoke there as the special guest.

Md Shahjahan Chowdhury, general manager (GM) of Chattogram divisional office presided over the conference where other top officials of Chattogram division were present.

Rupali Bank / Rupali Bank business conference

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel