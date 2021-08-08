NRB Bank Limited celebrates 8th founding anniversary

The NBR Bank family celebrated the eighth founding anniversary of the bank.

With the slogan 'Together Towards a Better Future, the day was marked through cutting cake at the bank's corporate head office on 5 August, reads a press release.

NBR Directors Tateyama Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal along with Managing Director and CEO Mamoon Mahmood Shah, Adviser Md Mukhter Hossain, and Senior Management Team were present at the function.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the management of the bank decided to celebrate the anniversary through a digital platform.