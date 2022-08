NRB Bank Ltd signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to disburse loans under 'Refinance Scheme against term loans to the cottage, Mircro, Small and medium Entrepreneur (CMSME) sector.

Mamoon Mahmood Shah, Managing Director & CEO of NRB Bank, and Jaker Hossain, Director of the central bank, signed the agreement in presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at Central Bank Head Office, Dhaka recently.